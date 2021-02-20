Construction work of approach road progressing fast

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: The construction work of 11.50- km-long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road in Anowara upazila of the district has been progressing fast.

Suman Singha, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department, told the Daily Observer that the work order has been handed over to the appointed contractor on January 14 who is doing the job with full vigour.

Singha said the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) had approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50-km-long four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road on December 2 last year. The appointed contractor-- National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers--is a joint venture.

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the project on February 18 in 2020. The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.

Suman Singha said if the project is implemented, the road connectivity will be safe, time and cost effective from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. Sources further said if the project is implemented, safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.

Anwara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The sources said Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy are located at the west side of the road. Every day, people will travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.















