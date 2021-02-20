Video
AL programme on Ekushey

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up a two-day programme to observe the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.
To mark the day, national and party flags will be kept half-mast and black flags will be hoisted atop the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue and other party offices across the country at 6:30 am on the day, according to a press release issued on Friday.
Party leaders and activists will wear black badges at 7:00am and later bring out Provat Feri, a barefooted procession, from south gate of New Market as a mark of respect to the Language Movement martyrs.
Awami League leaders and workers will pay homage to the language movement martyrs by placing wreaths at their graves at Azimpur Graveyard in the morning. Later, they will pay homage to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar.
A discussion will be held at AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 4:00pm on February 22, marking the day. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has urged all leaders and activists of the party, and its associate bodies to observe the day, maintaining health guidelines amid the ongoing Covid-19         pandemic.


