Kashmiri Naan



Ingredients:

Flour 1 cup

Milk 1/4 cup

Yogurt 1/4 cup

Instant yeast 1/2 tsp

Baking powder 1/4 tsp

Melted butter 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Peanut 6 ps

Cashew nut 8 ps

Cherries 10 ps

Method:

Take flour in a mixing bowl. Add yeast, sugar, salt, baking powder to it and mix well. Make a dent in the middle. Add curd, milk and oil. Gather together to make dough and knead well for 5 minutes until smooth. Keep aside for 2 hours at least. Keep covered leaving enough space for the dough to rise and cover the mouth of the bowl with cling wrap or lid. Let it be a warm space. The dough would have risen and doubled in volume. Punch down and knead again to make it smooth. Soak nuts in warm water for an hour and peel off the skin. In a blender, coarsely grind the glazed cherry, sugar, nuts and cashews. Set aside in a bowl. Divide the dough into 4 equal sized balls. In a well dusted counter top, use your hands to spread the dough into a small disk. Spoon 2 tbsp of the ground sweet mixture. Cover and pinch the ends together. Again, dust and roll out into thick, oblong naans. While rolling, if the naan shrinks back, drizzle some oil in the counter top and again roll out. Flip and roll both sides for even distribution of the mix throughout the dough. Heat a pan and cook the naan in medium flame. Flip and butter if desired and cook until brown spot appears here and there. Cook in low to medium flame for even cooking.





Ingredients:

For Cooking:

Beef shank 2 lbs

Bay leaf 1 ps

Cinnamon sticks2 one-inch

Ginger paste 3 tsp

Garlic paste 3 tsp

Onion thinly sliced 1/4 cup

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Nihari Masala2 tsp

Fresh ginger, julienned 1 One-inch piece

Cilantro 1/4 cup chopped

Lemon sliced 1 ps

Oil 1 cup





Salt to taste

For Nihari Masala

Fennel seeds 2 tbs

Cumin seeds 2 tbs

Cardamom pods 4 ps

Cloves 8 ps

Black peppercorns 15 ps

Bay leaf 1 ps

Ground ginger 1 tsp

Nutmeg powder 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon powder 1/4 tsp



Method: Add all the ingredients from (b) in a spice grinder and grind to fine powder form. Sift the powder through a fine sieve to remove any rough pieces and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. You can keep this for about a month. In a large pot add the beef shanks along with 1 ½ teaspoon of ginger paste, 1 ½ teaspoon of garlic paste, bay leaf, 1 cinnamon stick, 1 teaspoon of salt and 5 cups of water. Boil the shanks on low-medium heat till the meat is tender and well done, about 2-3 hours. (Make sure to add little more water if the water starts to dry out too fast; there should be enough water in the pot to cover the meat). Once the meat is done, use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the meat from the liquid and keep aside. Measure the stock (liquid) and add water if needed to make it 4 cups, reserve. Discard the bay leaf and cinnamon. Let the meat and stock stay together while you store them in refrigerator, remove the meat from the stock just before you start to put the stew together. In a non-stick saucepan or a pot, heat oil over medium heat. When the oil gets hot, add the sliced onions and stir-fry constantly until they turn golden-brown in color. Add the remaining 1½ teaspoon of ginger paste and 2 teaspoons of garlic paste and do a quick stir. Add 1 cup of the reserved stock to the pan, cover the pan and let everything cook on low heat for 5-6 minutes until the liquid starts to dry out and the onions turn very soft. Add the beef shanks to the pan along with the chili powder and Nihari Masala. Sauté gently for 2-3 minutes, and try to avoid the meat from breaking down. Add 3 cups of remaining stock. Give everything a gentle stir and cover the pan. Let it simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. Stir well. After the stew has simmered for 10 minutes, add the flour mixture to the pan, stirring gently. 