

Ferdous in promotion of indigenous products









Renowned actor Ferdous Ahmed had initially started his journey in the media industry by working as a model for the fashion icon Bibi Russell; still and all, he gained enormous fame after working in films. In his entire career, Ferdous has posed as a model for advertisements to promote various products a couple of times. However, for the first time, through the medium of video Ferdous has started to promote the fashion house PROVIDENCE and he has already completed shooting for five of the advertisements. This promising fashion house aims to merchandise menswear and numerous attires for the males such as shoes, blazer, watch, belt, along with designer bags will be available here. The products marketed by this fashion house will be produced here, in Bangladesh, and for this reason, Ferdous has agreed to be an ambassador for this fashion house. When asked, Ferdous said, "This organization has been successfully operating in the European fashion industry for a long time, and as their products are manufactured from Bangladesh, they have decided to distribute their high-quality products through the online platform. This is why I have decided to work with them, and this is a very different as well as an exciting project for me. My main purpose is to represent my country by contributing with PROVIDENCE. Hopefully, everyone will see me in different and intriguing promotion for this project." Ferdous is spending this pandemic period by keeping himself busy in acting. He is equally playing the role of a multitasker by being an actor and producer.