

Kay Kraft’s Ekushey collections

Like other years, Kay Kraft has decorated Ekushey's stalls with full dignity and respect. These products will be available in all outlets of Kay Kraft for the whole month of February.This year's motif is inspired by letters and word arrangements. Besides, collage, line drawing, floral, geometric designs have been made used in salwar-kameez, saree, waist-kameez, kurti, long kurti, kati-kurti. There are salwar-kameez, kurtis, tops, Punjabi, shirts etc. for children. The medium is dominated by handicrafts, tie-dye, print and color - the black plane of mourning, the red of the sun, the gray of sadness, the white plane, the symbol of truth and purity.