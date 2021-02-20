21st collection @ Bishwo Rang  

February 21 means the triumph of Bangla language. Bishwo Rang has always been a companion of ethnic consciousness in industrial thought. Bishwo Rang has been always passionate to observe the Ekushey February.

Ekushey February is now also a day of expressing our personality. The clothes of Ekushey February have been decorated in black and white. In some cases, the presence of red has given a different dimension to black and white. The Bengali alphabet has become an adjunct of consciousness in the decoration of clothes. Cotton cloth has been used to bring up the comfort. 'Bishwo Rang' saree, three-piece, Punjabi, T-shirt etc. have highlighted various aesthetic aspects of geometric designs including Shaheed Minar, Bengali alphabet. The means of work are tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc.















