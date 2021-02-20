

Wardrobe a source of respect to language martyrs

Considering the mood of the season, the fashion houses of the capital have brought white, black and red colors dresses to their design.

During this time of the year, designers get busy in innovating new styles keeping the black and white colour theme in mind. Most people love to wear something that expresses their emotions. After all, fashion, in a broader perspective, is really the reflection of emotions. Women love to wear white or black saree with the opposite coloured prints. Grey, a combination of both of these colours, is also quite popular.

Jamdani is one of the optimum muslin textiles of Bengal, it can be a great choice for women's in Ekushey February, considering its simplicity, yet gorgeousness.

But the Bangali Jamdani and Muslin industries rapidly declined due to colonial import policies favouring industrially manufactured textiles.

"Jamdani is one of the best. It's simple but gorgeous and most importantly it gives you the comfort," said Ishrat Jahan, a student of the Dhaka University.

"During Ekushey February, I will definitely prefer Jamdani saree, considering the comfort of myself. Normally our work doesn't finish after placing the flower in the Shaheed Minar, we also need to move much on this day because of various programmes. So considering all those factors, what I think is that jamdani is the best," she added.

Apart from the comfort and its traditional value, Jamdani saree also comes in reasonable price, so anybody can afford it.

"It's a traditional dress and we have a rich history with it. So we should come forward to make it popular, wearing it during all festival and important days and we should also try to endorse this dress," Subhra Debnath, a Philosophy lecturer, music teacher and also a singer said.





