Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:11 PM
Wardrobe a source of respect to language martyrs

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Farhana Naznin

The whole country will observe Ekushey February- International Mother Language Day-after a few days. The entire nation will rush to the Shaheed Minar to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of the language. While the respect comes from the heart, it is also true that the atmosphere of mourning will also be shown in our clothes and dress up. This is the reason, the fashion house comes to the fore as they play a role as to how we'll dress up while we'll rush to the Shaheed Minar.
Considering the mood of the season, the fashion houses of the capital have brought white, black and red colors dresses to their design.
During this time of the year, designers get busy in innovating new styles keeping the black and white colour theme in mind. Most people love to wear something that expresses their emotions. After all, fashion, in a broader perspective, is really the reflection of emotions. Women love to wear white or black saree with the opposite coloured prints. Grey, a combination of both of these colours, is also quite popular.
Jamdani is one of the optimum muslin textiles of Bengal, it can be a great choice for women's in Ekushey February, considering its simplicity, yet gorgeousness.
But the Bangali Jamdani and Muslin industries rapidly declined due to colonial import policies favouring industrially manufactured textiles.
Jamdani wardrobe is very comfortable and its represent our tradition and deep mood. Most of the Bengali women have the likings towards this outfit. Jamdani saree is for all season but when showing respect to the martyrs of language, it can play a significant role.
"Jamdani is one of the best. It's simple but gorgeous and most importantly it gives you the comfort," said Ishrat Jahan, a student of the Dhaka University.
"During Ekushey February, I will definitely prefer Jamdani saree, considering the comfort of myself. Normally our work doesn't finish after placing the flower in the Shaheed Minar, we also need to move much on this day because of various programmes. So considering all those factors, what I think is that jamdani is the best," she added.
Apart from the comfort and its traditional value, Jamdani saree also comes in reasonable price, so anybody can afford it.
"It's a traditional dress and we have a rich history with it. So we should come forward to make it popular, wearing it during all festival and important days and we should also try to endorse this dress," Subhra Debnath, a Philosophy lecturer, music teacher and also a singer said.


