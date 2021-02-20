Video
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:11 PM
Women's Own

How to brush your hair the right way

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021
Women\'s Own Desk

Most people don't receive a formal education on how to properly brush their hair from a young age. Here are some tips given how to brush your hair properly.
The technique for brushing hair
Do you brush your hair from root to tip? You're already off to a bad start! Starting at the root and pulling hair down to the ends can pull strands out of the follicle, resulting in hair breakage. We recommend starting a few inches off the bottom and slowly working your way up the strand in small sections and short strokes to remove hair tangles. This technique is much more efficient at preventing unwanted hair-problem-damaged-hair and breakage.
How to brush wet hair
Hair that's wet and filled with moisture is more fragile than hair that's dry, which can result in snapping when brushed. As such, it's recommended to brush hair in a dry state. This may mean allowing your hair to air-dry post-shower before beginning to comb through hair strands. If you're in a pinch (or just super impatient) and must brush your wet hair, there are a few ways to do it to help reduce the amount of hair damage:
* Use a towel to dry hair first:  Instead of brushing through hair that's sopping wet, use a microfiber towel to get as much water out as possible first. Bonus points if you let your hair air-dry for about 10 minutes.
* Use the right hair brush:  Believe it or not, there are hair brushes formulated specifically for wet hair! These brushes often boast thin, flexible bristles that are gentler on strands and detangle hair without harsh pulling. There are even brushes that allow air to travel through as you comb, helping to dry strands as the movement goes on. Invest, invest, invest. A wide-toothed comb is also a good option to use on wet hair.
How to brush hair that's dry
If your hair is dry, you have more options when it comes to brushing since dry hair is less prone to damage. Follow the technique listed above, unless your hair is curly. Avoid brushing curly hair when it's dry. Feel free to use a hair detangling product beforehand to make the process less arduous.
The good thing about brushing dry hair versus wet is that you can choose between more hair brush types. If your hair is straight or wavy, consider a paddle brush. While it's better to detangle hair strands from the ends to the tip, most hair types can benefit from a distribution of natural oils on the scalp down to the strands from time to time. Doing so can help hair appear naturally smooth and shiny. Just make sure the brush bristles are soft to keep snagging at bay.
Whatever you do, avoid brushing hair too much. Instead of counting every brush stroke until you reach 100 (which is overkill in our opinion!), focus on the quality of brushing to ensure you're addressing all the hair tangles and knots without causing damage.



