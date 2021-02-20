Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Language movement heroines deserve to get recognition

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Women\'s Own Desk

Language movement heroines deserve to get recognition

Language movement heroines deserve to get recognition

The nationalist movement that has been directly linked to the liberation of Bangladesh from the colonial rule of Pakistan is our Language Movement (Bhasha Andolon) of 1952. We all have heard the tales of our courageous language martyrs and students, however, till now there are not many records of the contribution that our brave women had provided and the struggle that they went through. It is true that our glorious language movement has ignited the fire of the liberation war of 1971, still and all, how the fearless women of Bengal have helped to ignite that fire is not discussed properly.
The nation pays heartfelt tribute to the Language Movement martyrs and heroes on Language Martyrs' Day on February 21 every year.
But very few programmes or events commemorate or even recognize the important role of the female protesters during the 1952 Language Movement.
Women actively participated in the movement at a time when society was largely conservative. Conventional historical narratives have overshadowed the heroic deeds of women.
Women's tasks included but were not limited to: Writing posters, Management of schoolgirls in procession, Later, women came forward to fill up the void in leadership when male leaders were imprisoned or had to go into hiding to avoid police arrest. Women were the first to defy curfew under section 144 on the fateful February 21st, 1952.
Dhaka University Associate Professor Mohammad Humayun Kabir, in his writing titled "Bhasha Andolon o Nari (Language movement and women)" mentioned that female participation in the movement started in the year 1948.
Quoting the then top female language movement leader Begjadi Mahmuda, Nasir said: "The female students were requested by History Department final year student Abdur Rahman Chowdhury to continue the language movement on the streets, as the male students were not being allowed on the streets by the then law enforcers.
"They male protesters were concerned that continuation of the situation could halt their movement."
The female students consented to the proposal and continue the movement on behalf of their male counterparts.
The female demonstrators were beaten by the police on the streets.
The women played two key roles in the movement, first in collecting funds, and then in attending demonstrations ignoring resistance from their family members.
Our nation and government should start to catalogue the role of the language movement leaders and activists and give full recognition to the brave women who have played a key role in the Language Movement of 1952. I pay my earnest tribute to all the martyrs and activists. Long live the revolution, the struggle, and our hard-won, beloved Bangladesh.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How to brush your hair the right way
Women’s health resolution in their 40s and 50s
Language movement heroines deserve to get recognition
Women’s role in Bangla language movement
Females are worst sufferers in leprosy
Best dried fruits, nuts for women over 25 years
Winning of ‘Water Change Maker Award’ by Mother’s Parliament of Bangladesh
Women in leadership


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft