

Ode to Spring

Spring, at present where're you staying and

emitting the fragrance of youth and rejuvenated life?

Spring, you're living thousand light years away

from us, but you come at His behest to our

planet to soothe our hearts with sweet songs of

life. You come in silent steps and rejuvenate the

dead cells of life, all become lively and lovely

overnight, the withered branches of trees, leafless



and sapless be embellished with new foliage and

toss their heads in gentle breeze. All lethargy

goes out with the exit of winter, Spring brings

new lease of life, spirit and energy, bid farewell

to shaky life. Emaciated and gangling souls rise

with a new hope of life. Flowers blossom, birds

sing and the humming bees fly from one flower

to another with blithe heart. Butterflies of variegated



colors fly from one blooming buds to another one;

the atmosphere seems to be exotic and rhythmic.

The meadows, fields and pastures of Bangladesh

smile in unending joy, as if all sorrows and pain

have taken farewell from them forever.

Severity of chill is dimming day by day and

will soon go to Hades for eternal rest. Banyan

trees and its yards so long looked sullen and



haunted have now revived with new life at

the throng of the shepherds and passersby;

the shepherds 're playing on flutes with

heart plundering songs to bemuse the village younkers

and the blooming wenches. Weary passersby

hark the sweet pastoral songs of the cowherds

intently and be exalted to leave the place for

their sweet hearts. The cattle graze joyfully



and roam carelessly in the pastures, some reckless

particularly the oxen raise thir tails high in the

air and run helter-skelter as if they have been

freed from fetters. The rams bleat, the cows low

and the sports of gaggle in the water of the haor

make the nature spell-bound; all are crazy

now; beautiful wenches and striplings

sing the songs of their hearts and express



All the unspoken words and latent thoughts

Imbrued with love and romance. The harts and

the rutting bucks run after the hind or doe being

love-sick.



The young women in heyday go to the

landing stairs of a river and create humour

with their friends and make funs with the hearts

of their hearts; even at this moment they

embrace their minions, and look aslant, feel empathy.



An unprecedented thrill rouses in the love-soaked

hearts, the divine love encumber them out and out.

Light banter or drollery goes on with each other

and ogling and squinting remains in height.

Crimson-colour Palash and Shimul have bloomed

in the yards of the rich and in the Hurst

of the lovers of flowers. The children have been

picking up the blood-red flowers and putting



Those in the lap of their loincloths. The joy of

the younkers and striplings knows no bounds.

They're also flying kites in gentle breeze of

the spring, seeing this ecstasy of delight and

amorous scene, the fairies in heaven giggle squinting

at their love-lords. In moonlit night, the fairies and

the angels come down in the clear water of the

lake or haor to bathe and enjoy all beautiful



sights of the earth with heart's content; their splash

in the lake, the people living yonder hear with

awe and romance- the grey hairs realize. The

sports of spring rejuvenate us and we feel

it in jocund mood, but not as an everlasting one.

Spring, you come with a jovial face, but

depart with a sullen heart; we don't want

to see you morose and morbid, we long to



see you spree and blithe. Spring, stay here

with divine lustre and enthuse the wretched

hearts with ethereal ardour and delight.

Oh nightingale, oh cuckoo sing in chorus and

remove the heartache of the people of this planet.

Oh Philomel I've heard your songs for

long eighty two springs, but never have seen

the divine things to share with me, the same ens and ethos.



Spring, don't hoodwink us, remain with us

eschewing all hocus-pocus, ethereal illusion.

We, all 're the off springs of God's fancy and imagery.



Zazabor Osman is a Poet and novelist