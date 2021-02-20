|
Mother
Her earrings only dangle when my earlobes dance at the sight of it.
His bandaid only soothes when my medicine cabinet empties its pills.
Her stares only secure a place when my hypnosis asks to trust the focus.
His punch trembles on when my hand fixes its own knuckles.
Her fight with mirrors stunts before I jump into an ambulance reserved for her.
His smile only crumbles when mine is hidden under his tears.
My face only finds a wrinkle when my children's caress pulls away,
And asks me to define what love is.
Well, it's there anyway.
Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, USA