Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:10 PM
Home Literature

Mother

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021
Protiti Rasnaha Kamal

Mother

Mother

Her earrings only dangle when my earlobes dance at the sight of it.
His bandaid only soothes when my medicine cabinet empties its pills.
Her stares only secure a place when my hypnosis asks to trust the focus.
His punch trembles on when my hand fixes its own knuckles.
Her fight with mirrors stunts before I jump into an ambulance reserved for her.
His smile only crumbles when mine is hidden under his tears.
My face only finds a wrinkle when my children's caress pulls away,
And asks me to define what love is.
Well, it's there anyway.

Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, USA


