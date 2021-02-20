

Mother

His bandaid only soothes when my medicine cabinet empties its pills.

Her stares only secure a place when my hypnosis asks to trust the focus.

His punch trembles on when my hand fixes its own knuckles.

Her fight with mirrors stunts before I jump into an ambulance reserved for her.

His smile only crumbles when mine is hidden under his tears.

My face only finds a wrinkle when my children's caress pulls away,

And asks me to define what love is.

Well, it's there anyway.



Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, USA









