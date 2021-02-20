Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leicester boss hails 'really good result' after Slavia stalemate

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

PRAGUE, FEB 19: Leicester were held to a goalless draw at Slavia Prague in their Europa League last 32, first leg game behind closed doors on Thursday.
Leicester, who are third in the Premier League, dominated the first half on a chilly night, but reigning Czech champions Slavia looked more dangerous after the break.
"It's set up really well for ourselves," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after the game.
"We have a really good result to take into the second leg" on February 25.
The hosts decorated the empty stands to say "Slavia Prague Fox Hunting", but it was the visiting Foxes who looked more hungry from the start.
Harvey Barnes set up Marc Albrighton outside the box in the first minute, but his low shot went wide.
Barnes himself then sprinted past the Slavia defence on the left flank and into the box on 14 minutes, only to see his effort denied by diving goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.
Leicester made a single change from last Saturday's 3-1 win over Liverpool as 19-year-old Luke Thomas replaced defender Ricardo Pereira.
Slavia, who focused on pressing the visitors high up, were reduced to half-chances in the first half, with Danish winger Alexander Bah heading their best attempt wide.
After the break, Slavia's Romanian midfielder Nicolae Stanciu sent a free kick right into Kasper Schmeichel's hands before forcing a superb save from the Danish keeper an hour into the game.
"I think we played very well. They're a good side and are competing for the Premier League title but I think we did very well against them," Stanciu told UEFA.com.
"Neither team look like 100% favourites going into the next game so anything can happen." Slavia, who lead the Czech top flight with a 10-point cushion, kept pushing but centre back Ondrej Kudela missed from long range after a corner on 72 minutes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Exceptional' Modric defying age, deferring Real reform
Leicester boss hails 'really good result' after Slavia stalemate
Man of the moment Mbappe squares up to old club Monaco
'I fight hardest in finals' Osaka's Australian Open warning to Brady
Fernandes double helps Man United thrash Sociedad, Bale stars for Spurs
Ansar retain women's handball title
Army, Air Force register win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Old auctioneer's autobiography to have big chapter on IPL


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft