Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'I fight hardest in finals' Osaka's Australian Open warning to Brady

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Naomi Osaka. photo: AFP

Naomi Osaka. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, FEB 19: Naomi Osaka says nobody remembers a loser -- and she doesn't plan to be one when she tries to win a fourth Grand Slam crown against Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final on Saturday.  
A second trophy at Melbourne Park would mean the 23-year-old from Japan has won half of the majors she's contested since her first at the US Open final in 2018 -- an infamous match forever remembered for Serena Williams's implosion.
Osaka's demolition of Williams in the semi-final on Thursday ended the 39-year-old's latest attempt to win an elusive record-equalling 24th Slam title and reinforced the belief that a new generation is taking over from the American.
Osaka is at the forefront of the young wave and credits a new-found mental maturity for being able to battle through matches under the highest pressure.
And she had a warning for the 22nd-seeded American Brady ahead of the final.
"I have this mentality that people don't remember the runners-up," she said.
"I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that's where you sort of set yourself apart."
Osaka is hot favourite against Brady, who is making her Grand Slam final debut after being forced into a hard 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, where she was confined to her hotel room and unable to train.  
The pair first clashed as juniors in Florida seven years ago when Brady won.
Osaka has won both their matches since with their rivalry hitting new heights in the second of those, last year's epic US Open semi-final.
Eventual champion Osaka prevailed 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-3 in a nerve-jangling encounter, dubbed by some as the best match of the truncated 2020 season.  
"Was probably (in the) top two matches I've played in my life," Osaka said of the classic at Flushing Meadows.
"I think the matches I remember the most when I'm having a very hard time. I think about that match a lot."
Third seed Osaka believes she had sharpened her game since then, which will be crucial to blunt the strong-serving American.
"I play a little bit different now," said Osaka, who is riding an unbeaten 20-match winning streak stretching 12 months.
"I think my returns are better. I can't fully base everything on that match, but definitely it's something to reference."
Brady, 25, has not faced a higher-ranked player in her run to the final, helped by the exits of world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Sofia Kenin on her side of the draw.  
Having not lost a set until surviving a three-set thriller to Karolina Muchova in the semis, Brady knows she's in for a fight against a player she long believed was destined for stardom.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Exceptional' Modric defying age, deferring Real reform
Leicester boss hails 'really good result' after Slavia stalemate
Man of the moment Mbappe squares up to old club Monaco
'I fight hardest in finals' Osaka's Australian Open warning to Brady
Fernandes double helps Man United thrash Sociedad, Bale stars for Spurs
Ansar retain women's handball title
Army, Air Force register win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Old auctioneer's autobiography to have big chapter on IPL


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft