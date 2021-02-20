Ansar retain women's handball title



Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party team pose with the champion trophy.

The winners' led the first half by 14-9 goals.

In the day's final, Masuda and Alpona scored five goals each for Ansar while Anuradha netted four goals for Naogaon.

Alpona of the champion team was named the best player of the final while Tabassum Pinky of Naogaon DSA was named the best goalkeeper of the competition.

Earlier, on the day, Bangladesh Police Handball Club finished third position defeating Jamalpur DSA in the place-deciding match.

Narail Deputy Commissioner and Narail DSA President Mohammad Habibur Rahman was present as the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.

Sajib Chaterjee, senior assistant vice-president and head of corporate affairs and branding division of EXIM Bank and Bangladesh Olympic Association's deputy secretary general, and Narail DSA general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku were present as special guests in the prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, on way to the final held on Thursday last, Bangladesh Ansar beat Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-27 goals after leading the first half by 16-13 goals in the first semifinal while Naogaon DSA defeated Jamalpur DSA by 24-21 goals after the winners trailed by 11-12 goals in the first half of the second semis.

By the cooperation of BHF, a total of 12 district and services teams took part in the meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rangamati, Dinajpur, Gopalganj, Dhaka and host Narail districts. -BSS









