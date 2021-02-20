Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Army, Air Force register win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force won their respective matches of the Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
In the day's first match, Bangladesh Army beat AHM Kamruzzaman Smrity Sangha by 2-1 goals.
In the day's match, Ahsan Habib and Mamun Hossain scored one goal each for the winners while Hasan Jubayer Neloy netted the lone goal for the losers.
In the day's second match, Bangladesh Air Force blanked Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan by 5-0 goals.
In the day's proceeding, Rofiqul Islam scored three goals while Sohanur Rahman Sobuj and Arshad Hossain supported him with one goal each for Air Force.
Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), a total of five teams are taking part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The five participating teams are Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh
Army, Bangladesh Air Force, AHM Kamruzzaman Smrity Sangha and BKSP.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Exceptional' Modric defying age, deferring Real reform
Leicester boss hails 'really good result' after Slavia stalemate
Man of the moment Mbappe squares up to old club Monaco
'I fight hardest in finals' Osaka's Australian Open warning to Brady
Fernandes double helps Man United thrash Sociedad, Bale stars for Spurs
Ansar retain women's handball title
Army, Air Force register win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Old auctioneer's autobiography to have big chapter on IPL


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft