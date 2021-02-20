Army, Air Force register win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey

Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force won their respective matches of the Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Army beat AHM Kamruzzaman Smrity Sangha by 2-1 goals.

In the day's match, Ahsan Habib and Mamun Hossain scored one goal each for the winners while Hasan Jubayer Neloy netted the lone goal for the losers.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Air Force blanked Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan by 5-0 goals.

In the day's proceeding, Rofiqul Islam scored three goals while Sohanur Rahman Sobuj and Arshad Hossain supported him with one goal each for Air Force.

Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), a total of five teams are taking part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The five participating teams are Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh

Army, Bangladesh Air Force, AHM Kamruzzaman Smrity Sangha and BKSP. -BSS

























