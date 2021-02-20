Video
Old auctioneer's autobiography to have big chapter on IPL

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Bipin Dani

On Thursday when British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was busy hammering the IPL players in Chennai, his predecessor Richard Madley was following the same on Twitter.
The 62-year-old Madley who has served for 11 years is keen on becoming a cricket umpire.
"I have umpired a few local league games-as well as playing some T20 matches for my village side. I look forward to following many of the games from the UAE", he said over the telephone from London.
"I am currently training to become an ECB Level 2 umpire
"This is a good opportunity to spend time working on the MCC Laws of cricket as I strive to become an ECB Level Two umpire for the local league matches. I see it as an opportunity to give back to the game which has given me so much pleasure. I have no interest in becoming a First Class (Elite) umpire".  
"Being in lockdown will also give me the time to consider material for the book which I am considering writing. It would be an autobiography about my career as an international auctioneer- with a big chapter on IPL".
"During UK lockdown I am allowed to take one piece of exercise every day. I take mine by walking around my local cricket ground - wondering when the next game will be played? My thoughts are with my many friends in India as we all confront this dreadful virus", he added.
The auctioneer has just found the rare auction sheet for the historic first ever auction in 2008, which will be a rare piece of cricket memorabilia.
The Auctioneer is now selling his origina IPL backpack (personally numbered 57) by auction on eBay. All proceeds will be sent to Indian charity NYDHEE . Bidding opens at 100 rupees!
"We all look forward to happier times ahead and for IPL to bounce back stronger in 2021", Madley signed off.






