10th round of BPL begins today

After a two-day recess, the 10th round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins today (Saturday) with three matches are scheduled to be held at two separate venues in the city and its adjoining area.

On the day, Uttar Baridhara Club take on Arambagh Krira Sangha at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi at 3 pm, Saif Sporting Club meet holders Bashundhara Kings at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) at 3.30 pm while Abahani Limited, Dhaka, face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at the same venue at 6 pm.

Uttar Baridhara Club currently places at 11th position with five points from eight matches while all-lossers Arambagh KS placed bottom at the league table as they failed to secure any point from the same number of matches.

On the other hand, Saif Sporting Club, stand at sixth position with 13 points from eight matches while star-studded Bashundhara Kings still maintained their dominate in the league table with 25 points from nine outings.

Six times BPL champions Abahani Limited place at second position in the league table with 21 points from nine matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra stand at fourth position with 16 points from eight outings.

In the remaining two 10th round matches scheduled to be held on Monday (February 22), Bangladesh Police Football Club play against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BNS at 3.30 pm while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at the same venue at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will meet Chittagong Abahani Limited in the last match of the 10th round scheduled to be held on Tuesday (February 23) at BNS at 4 pm.

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society stand at ninth position with eight points from eight matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited place at seventh position in the league table with 12 points from nine

matches. -BSS















