

Shakib prefers IPL to national duty against Sri Lanka

"Shakib had given us a letter that he wrote he would like to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka to play in the IPL," BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told reporters on Friday.

"We accepted his plea as we don't want to force someone who is reluctant," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Shakib for 3.2 crore IRS for the ensuing season.

Many a cricket whiz found his decision right since he wants prepare himself for the next two white-ball World Cups. ICC T20 World Cup will be held by the end of this year and the ODI World Cup will be staged next year.

Shakib is also allowed to hop away series against New Zealand next month to stay with his expectant wife.

Speedster Mustafizur Rahman alongside Shakib was vended for Punjab Kings. BCB official also informed that they will not create any bar for Mustafiz if he wants to skip Sri Lanka Tests.









