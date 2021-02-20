

Mosaddek succeeds Shakib in Tigers' squad

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was granted leave during the tour to allocate time for his family during the birth of his 3rd child. Mosaddek, the spinning all-rounder, regained his national cap as the replacement of Shakib. He last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2019 and a T20i in November against India in the same year.

Naim and Al-Amin were unmanned during home-series against West Indies but are considered for series against Blackcaps.

Beside Shakib, spinner Taijul Islam has been cut down from the troop, who had been fabulous in Test matches against West Indies recently but was blunt with the white-ball. Aminul Biplob, the lone leg spinner, was in the T20 squad against Zimbabwe, is also not considered for the trip. Nazmulo Hossain Shanto scored 38 runs only from three ODIs against West Indies but survives.

BCB considered a bunch of seven pacers for the trip namely Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin and Rubel Hossain. Soumya Sarkar is also a handy part-time quick bowler.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who was in the squad for the T20 series against Zimbabwe but did not play any game, has got his maiden call for one-dayers. He played 37 List-A and 27 domestic T20 matches.

The team will depart for New Zealand on February 23 and after 4-day mandatory quarantine period they will start 10-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.

The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches slated to take place on March 23 and 26 respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.



SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Sheik Mahedi Hasan.



















