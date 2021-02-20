Barisal JCD leader hurt in attack by rival faction

BARISAL, Feb 19: Three youths armed with sharp weapons allegedly attacked a Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal leader at a tea stall near his house in Barisal late on Thursday night, leaving him seriously injured.

Shahjada Molla, 30, is currently battling for his life at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

JCD metropolis general secretary Humayun Kabir said Friday that Shahjada had an altercation with supporters of his rival faction in the party over seating arrangements at the district conference of BNP at Barisal Zila School earlier on Thursday.

The altercation soon turned violent, with both sides getting into a chair-throwing brawl, he said.

On his way back home, Shahjada had stopped for tea at the stall near his house in the city's ward no 20 in the College Avenue area.

"The three accused-Kamrul, Tipu and Kader, supporters of JCD's metropolis president Rejaul Karim Rony-attacked him with sharp weapons. Shahjada sustained severe injuries to both his hands in the attack," Humayun said.

BNP held the district conference at Barisal Zila School on Thursday as part of their protests in six city corporation areas against the ruling party's alleged election fraud.





