Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Barisal JCD leader hurt in attack by rival faction

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BARISAL, Feb 19: Three youths armed with sharp weapons allegedly attacked a Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal leader at a tea stall near his house in Barisal late on Thursday night, leaving him seriously injured.
Shahjada Molla, 30, is currently battling for his life at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
JCD metropolis general secretary Humayun Kabir said Friday that Shahjada had an altercation with supporters of his rival faction in the party over seating arrangements at the district conference of BNP at Barisal Zila School earlier on Thursday.
The altercation soon turned violent, with both sides getting into a chair-throwing brawl, he said.
On his way back home, Shahjada had stopped for tea at the stall near his house in the city's ward no 20 in the College Avenue area.
"The three accused-Kamrul, Tipu and Kader, supporters of JCD's metropolis president Rejaul Karim Rony-attacked him with sharp weapons. Shahjada sustained severe injuries to both his hands in the attack," Humayun said.
BNP held the district conference at Barisal Zila School on Thursday as part of their protests in six city corporation areas against the ruling party's alleged election fraud.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City News
Barisal JCD leader hurt in attack by rival faction
Karnaphuli boat tragedy: 3 bodies found after 4 days
29,62,000 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines
BUET, Huawei join hands to set up ICT academy
Media role important to expand modern agriculture information: Experts
Khulna-2 MP tests positive for Covid-19
International Mother Language Day promotes cultural diversity: FM


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft