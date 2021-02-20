Karnaphuli boat tragedy: 3 bodies found after 4 days

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: Four days after a boat capsized in the Karnaphuli River, bodies of three victims have been fished out by rescuers, the Coast Guard said Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nahiyan Al Faruk, 22, Abdul Kashem, 55, and Saidul Karim, 25.

Coast Guard Staff Officer of East zone Lieutenant Commander Habibur Rahman said the boat sank in the river on February 15 after being hit by a cargo vessel.

"The three persons had been missing since then. The bodies have been handed over to their families," he said.













