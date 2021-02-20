Video
29,62,000 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

A total of 29,62,000 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.
"As many as 29,62,000 people got registered till 2:30pm on Friday to take
COVID-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of February 18, the number of vaccine receivers is 18,48,313 as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27. Of them, 12,33,655 are male and 6,14,658 female.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005 hospitals outside the capital, the DGHS said, adding the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
People have been asked to register through visiting
www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333 and 10655.    -BSS


