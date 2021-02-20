BUET, Huawei join hands to set up ICT academy

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, are going to set up first ever ICT academy in the country.

With the aim to provide young ICT students in Bangladesh an opportunity to carve a niche for them in the global professional market, the academy would be established at BUET, a press release said here on Friday.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two parties on Thursday. Vice President of Enterprise Business Group in Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited Lin zhi jun and Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Dr Satya Prasad Majumder signing the deed on behalf of their respective organisations.

On the occasion, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury joined virtually as the chief guest. Tao Guangyao, COO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, its other senior officials and BUET teachers were also present.

This special ICT Academy will be set up in the BUET building by April this year, where technology and equipment will be ensured. There will be connectivity through which BUET students will have the opportunity to communicate with more than 1,200 instructors from around the world.

There will be 83 certification programmes on 19 different subjects. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) which is basically the Huawei-BUET ICT Academy in Bangladesh.

Students will be given three types of grade certificates based on their achievements from this ICT Academy- Associate, Professional and Expert. In this process, students will be able to adapt themselves to the job market and finally, a job fair will be organised for them in the academy. -BSS















