Khulna-2 MP tests positive for Covid-19

KHULNA, Feb 19: Khulna-2 MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel has been diagnosed with Covid-19, his personal secretary Kazi Jahidul Islam said Friday.

In fact, the lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19 on February 16, but was shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) only on Thursday night after his condition worsened, Kazi said.

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Fifteen more coronavirus-related deaths and 391 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning.

The numbers are slightly lower than Wednesday's when the health authorities reported 16 deaths and 443 fresh cases.

So far, 542,268 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed with 8,329 fatalities, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

