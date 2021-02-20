Video
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Winter storm blankets US

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb 19: A deadly winter weather system that brought record-busting cold to the southern and central United States, knocking out power for millions in oil-rich Texas, blanketed the East Coast in snow Thursday, disrupting coronavirus vaccinations.
The historic frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope much of the US sun belt unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and several million Texans told to boil water before consuming it.
A major winter storm impacted an area stretching from Virginia up to the Northeast, bringing icy buildups and treacherous travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.    -AFP


