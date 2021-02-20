Trump not sure for re-running

FLORIDA, Feb 19: Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday repeatedly dodged questions about his political future, saying it's "too early to say" whether he will run for another Presidential term in 2024.

"It's too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there... ," Trump said as quoted by The Hill.

"I won't say yet [if I'm running again], but I have tremendous support, and I'm looking at poll numbers that are through the roof. ... I'm the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up," the former President added.

The recently acquitted former President has been almost completely invisible since leaving the White House nearly one month ago, but he emerged for a string of interviews on Wednesday to pay tribute to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died at the age of 70. -ANI







