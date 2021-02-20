Video
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:08 PM
Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Feb 19: Britain's Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are officially known, rocked the British monarchy when they quit frontline royal duties a year ago and relocated to the United States, where they have embarked on several commercial ventures.
Under the terms of their departure, thrashed out at an emergency summit with the queen in early 2020, Harry agreed the couple would stop using the "Royal Highness" title and no longer carry out duties on behalf of the monarch, but vowed to review the moves a year on.  
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said.
"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.
"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."
The palace statement added: "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."    -AFP


