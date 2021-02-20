Man sent to jail for raping housewife

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 19: A man was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order on charge of rape of a physically-challenged housewife in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Accused Majnu Mia, 27, is a resident of Manoir Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Local sources said the accused entered the house of the victim by cutting fence of the house at early hours on February 12 and raped her. As the news spread among neighbours, police detained Majnu on Tuesday night.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Ruhul Amin said a rape case was filed in this connection and the victim was sent to a hospital for medical test.













