Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

The photo shows two farmers working in a groundnut field in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows two farmers working in a groundnut field in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHSHI, Feb 19: This year groundnut cultivation has exceeded the target in Bagha Upazila of the district.
This cost-effective and high-yielding crop has been farmed in different char areas of the upazila, according to sources.
Farmers have been encouraged to increase groundnut-farming land size to get good market prices.
If the weather remains favourable till harvesting, there will be a bumper yield this year, they added.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, the farming target has been fixed at 500 hectares (ha) this year in the upazila. But farmers have brought almost two times more land under groundnut cultivation.
The DAE is always encouraging farmers in different ways.
According to sources, the groundnut cultivation has been popular among farmers in char areas. Groundnut is cultivable in sandy land. It is cost-effective.
Farmer Haider Ali of Kalidash Khali Village said, he has brought four bighas under the groundnut farming at Tk 20,000.  If the weather remains favourable, he might get an earning of Tk  60,000.
Per bigha cultivation of groundnut makes a cost of about Tk 5,000. And the production ranges from five to six maunds per bigha.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, sandy lands near the river banks and char areas are suitable for groundnut cultivation. "We are encouraging farmers to bring more lands under the groundnut cultivation," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Man sent to jail for raping housewife
Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft