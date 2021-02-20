Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi



The photo shows two farmers working in a groundnut field in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

This cost-effective and high-yielding crop has been farmed in different char areas of the upazila, according to sources.

Farmers have been encouraged to increase groundnut-farming land size to get good market prices.

If the weather remains favourable till harvesting, there will be a bumper yield this year, they added.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, the farming target has been fixed at 500 hectares (ha) this year in the upazila. But farmers have brought almost two times more land under groundnut cultivation.

The DAE is always encouraging farmers in different ways.

According to sources, the groundnut cultivation has been popular among farmers in char areas. Groundnut is cultivable in sandy land. It is cost-effective.

Farmer Haider Ali of Kalidash Khali Village said, he has brought four bighas under the groundnut farming at Tk 20,000. If the weather remains favourable, he might get an earning of Tk 60,000.

Per bigha cultivation of groundnut makes a cost of about Tk 5,000. And the production ranges from five to six maunds per bigha.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, sandy lands near the river banks and char areas are suitable for groundnut cultivation. "We are encouraging farmers to bring more lands under the groundnut cultivation," he added.



















