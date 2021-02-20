Video
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 19: A construction worker was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 35, son of Bacchu Mia, a resident of Guchhigram in Dewanganj Upazila of Jamalpur.
The deceased's younger brother Shipon Mia said Khokon came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a tower being constructed by Teletalk Company in Kutichandra Khana Gangarhat area of the upazila at around 1pm, which left him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.


