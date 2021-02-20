Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a minor child were killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Magura, Feni, Brahmanbaria, Barishal, Mymensingh and Khagrachhari, in two days.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Banay Sheikh, 45, son of Rustam Ali, a resident of Dunaddunpur Village under Digha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Banay Sheikh was going to attend his nephew's marriage ceremony in Suryakundu Village riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Dhoyail Bazar area at around 3:30pm, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.

FENI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salauddin Anik, a resident of Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Police sources said a lorry hit a motorcycle carrying Anik in Silonia area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 9am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Feni Sadar Model PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Three people were killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in Kasba and Sadar upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Kasba Upazila at night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said a tractor collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying the trio in Paniarupur Village under Kaiyumpur Union, which left the bikers dead on the spot.

Kasba PS Inspector Jakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

Earlier, at least 15 people were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district in the morning.

Local sources said a bus of 'Diganta Paribahan' plunged into a roadside ditch while overtaking another vehicle in Nandanpur area on the Sylhet-Cumilla Highway in the morning, which left at least 15 of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured with the help of locals and sent them to a nearby hospital.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Muhammad Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Obaidul Kabir, 35, son of Aziz Talukder of Betmor Village in Amtali Upazila of Patuakhali.

Local sources said a motorcycle was collided with another in Goldar Bari area at around 2:30pm, which left Obaidul dead on the spot.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 7, son of Aiz Uddin of Charipara Village under Barobariya Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a brick-laden lorry hit a bicycle carrying Amirul on the Charipara-Chitashal-Shibganj Road in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Gafargaon PS Munzur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Seven labours were injured in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Of the injured, two are in critical condition.

The critically injured are: Md Arif, 25, son of Md Aiyub Ali, and Md Mahidul Islam, 24, son of Md Nuru Mia, residents of Rashik Nagar Village.

Local sources said a brick-laden truck turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Debachhara area on the Khagrachhari-Sajek Road at around 11am, which left the seven labourers injured.

The injured were rushed to Dinghinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Arif and Mahidul to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Assistant Medical Officer of Dighinala Upazila Health Complex Dr Subrata Chakma confirmed the incident.





