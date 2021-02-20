Video
Home Countryside

37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 19: A total of 37 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.
Some 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,544 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.
Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, one in Naogaon, one in Natore, three in Bogura, two in Sirajganj and seven in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,897 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 394 died of it in the division till Friday morning.
Earlier, some 20 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total virus cases to 25,527 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information at noon.
Of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, four in Naogaon, one in Joypurhat, three in Natore, four in Bogura and four in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,886 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 394 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.


