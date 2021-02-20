Four found dead in four districts

Four people including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Thakurgaon, Munshiganj and Sirajganj, in three days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the decomposed body of an elderly man from a canal under Airport Police Station (PS) in the city on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babul Hawlader, 60. He was a caretaker of a house in the city.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport PS Anisur Rahman said Babul Hawlader had been missing for last nine days.

Later, locals spotted his body at a cannel in Karapur area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the SI added.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from a bush in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asib, 19, a resident of the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body in a bush in Munshipara Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar PS Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

SREEPUR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced man from a pond in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Chokdar, 42, son of Abdul Razzak Chokdar, a resident of Singher Hati Village under Kanaksar Union in Louhajang Upazila.

Sreepur PS OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said locals spotted the body at a pond in Fainapur Village under Patabhog Union in the upazila at around 4pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: The body of a minor child was recovered from Salanga PS area in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 9, son of Shariful Islam, a resident of Ratankandi Purbapara Village under Salanga PS. He was a third grader at Horagati Government Primary School.

The PS OC Abdul Kader Jilani said Sumon went missing on Monday night.

Later, his body was found inside a bush near house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It is suspected that he might have been strangulated as injury marks were found on the neck, the OC added.









