Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four found dead in four districts

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Thakurgaon, Munshiganj and Sirajganj, in three days.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the decomposed body of an elderly man from a canal under Airport Police Station (PS) in the city on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Babul Hawlader, 60. He was a caretaker of a house in the city.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport PS Anisur Rahman said Babul Hawlader had been missing for last nine days.
Later, locals spotted his body at a cannel in Karapur area at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the SI added.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from a bush in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday        morning.
The deceased was identified as Asib, 19, a resident of the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body in a bush in Munshipara Village in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar PS Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.
SREEPUR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced man from a pond in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Chokdar, 42, son of Abdul Razzak Chokdar, a resident of Singher Hati Village under Kanaksar Union in Louhajang Upazila.
Sreepur PS OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said locals spotted the body at a pond in Fainapur Village under Patabhog Union in the upazila at around 4pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: The body of a minor child was recovered from Salanga PS area in the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumon, 9, son of Shariful Islam, a resident of Ratankandi Purbapara Village under Salanga PS. He was a third grader at Horagati Government Primary School.
The PS OC Abdul Kader Jilani said Sumon went missing on Monday night.
Later, his body was found inside a bush near house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It is suspected that he might have been strangulated as injury marks were found on the neck, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Man sent to jail for raping housewife
Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft