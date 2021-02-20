Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Feb 19: A man has been sued for raping a five-year-old girl in Atrai Upazila of the district.

The victim's father lodged the case with Atrai Police Station on Thursday, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad.

Accused Mosharraf Hossain, 18, a resident of Lakbari Village, went into hiding soon after filing of the case.

According to the case statement, Mosharraf took the neighbouring girl to his house on February 13, and violated the girl there. As the girl started screaming, he gagged her with a towel and continued the act.

The girl fell sick severely as she bled profusely.

However, the relatives rescued the girl and took him to Atrai Upazila Heath Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, OC Azad said a police hunt is going on to arrest the accused.
















