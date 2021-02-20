

Charghat bridge turns into death trap

According to sources, in 2012, this iron bridge was built over a canal adjacent to Birpasha Karal Bari. But it got broken after one year.

Students of Birpasha High School, Birpasha Government Primary School, Aila Government Primary School, Amirabad Government Primary School, and Kanakdia SS School & College and people of these two villages are crossing the bridge taking life risk every day.

One inhabitant of Birpasha Village Enamul Haq Hawladar said, "There is no initiative to repair the bridge though it has been a death trap."

As a result, people of two villages are using this bridge taking life risk, he added.

Ex-chairman of Kanakdia Union Mizanur Rahman Hiron said, "I had built the bridge financed by Local Government as chairman. But it was not repaired after breaking."

Running Chairman of that union Shahin Hawladar said, a proposal has been sent to the ministry concerned for re-construction of the bridge.

Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain said, initiative will be taken soon to re-construct the bridge.







