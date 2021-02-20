Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Couple among five nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a couple with yaba tablets and heroin in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are Samidul Sheikh, 42, son of Ainal Sheikh, a resident of Janrihar Village in the upazila, and his wife Mst Anwara, 35.
RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Janrihar area at night, and arrested the couple with 550 yaba tablets and 4gm of heroin.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Tarash Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.    
RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 3.78 kilograms of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are Sujon Ali, 21, son of Monirul Islam of Enayetpur Village, and Muhammad Sujan, 23, son of Sirajul Islam of Hamidpara Village in Gomostapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj.
RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Dayingpara Crossing on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 7:30pm and arrested the duo with the heroin from a tomato-laden pickup van.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police on Thursday.
THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 248 bottles of phensedyl in the district town on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Mamun, 30, son of Khashirul Alam, a resident of Uttar Baliadangi Village in Baliadangi Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon PS Tanvirul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the bus stand area in the town at around 10:30pm and arrested Mamun with a bus of 'Hanif Enterprise'.
Police also recovered a total of 248 bottles of phensedyl from his possession during the  drive.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Man sent to jail for raping housewife
Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft