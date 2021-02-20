Couple among five nabbed with drugs in three districts

Five people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a couple with yaba tablets and heroin in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Samidul Sheikh, 42, son of Ainal Sheikh, a resident of Janrihar Village in the upazila, and his wife Mst Anwara, 35.

RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Janrihar area at night, and arrested the couple with 550 yaba tablets and 4gm of heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Tarash Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 3.78 kilograms of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Sujon Ali, 21, son of Monirul Islam of Enayetpur Village, and Muhammad Sujan, 23, son of Sirajul Islam of Hamidpara Village in Gomostapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Dayingpara Crossing on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 7:30pm and arrested the duo with the heroin from a tomato-laden pickup van.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police on Thursday.

THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 248 bottles of phensedyl in the district town on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Mamun, 30, son of Khashirul Alam, a resident of Uttar Baliadangi Village in Baliadangi Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon PS Tanvirul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the bus stand area in the town at around 10:30pm and arrested Mamun with a bus of 'Hanif Enterprise'.

Police also recovered a total of 248 bottles of phensedyl from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the OC added.











