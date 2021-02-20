Migratory birds keep Patrakhola Lake vibrant



Migratory birds at the Patrokhola Lake in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

These birds have come here plying thousands of miles with the arrival of the winter season.

Visitors are coming every day to see these birds in this lake. The lake is located at Section-18 of the Patrakhola Tea Estate.

Visitors Mustafizur Rahman and Ruhul Islam Ridoy said, "It is mind-filling to see plying of birds and hear their chirping. It is very nice to see birds from so close."

If birds coming from different countries get safety, the number of birds will go up in the country, they said, adding the Department of Forest should focus on this.

This year's migratory birds included hornbill, cormorant, white heron, reddish heron and others.













