Four houses, 10 rooms burnt in two districts

Ten rooms of a house owned by four families and four other houses were burnt in separate fire incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Thakurgaon, on Thursday.

GOPALGANJ: Ten rooms of a house were gutted in fire in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 20 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local sources said four families of Md Sohel Sarder, Md Harez Sarder, Masud Biswas and Ripon Sarder have been living in a house in Byaspur area.

However, the fire began at a kitchen in the house in the evening and soon after engulfed the nearby rooms.

On information, Kashiani Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rathindra Nath Roy and Zila Parishad Member Md Lutfar Rahman Luthu visited the scene.

THAKURGAON: Four houses were gutted in fire in Sadar Upazila of the district at early hours on Thursday.

The affected houses owners are Moqbul Hossain, Gias, Ranju and Haque.

They claimed properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local sources said the fire began from a storeroom of Moqbul in Chapati Village at around 4:30am, soon engulfed the nearby houses.

Being informed, two units of Thakurgaon and Boda Fire Service Stations rushed in and controlled the flame.

Boda Fire Service Station Officer of Panchagarh Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

























