Noakhali woman assault: Charges framed against Delwar, Kalam

NOAKHALI, Feb 19: A court in the district has framed charges against two accused including the main one in a case filed over the assault a woman after stripping her naked in Begumganj Upazila.

Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Joynal Abedin framed charges against Delwar Bahini Chief Delwar Hossain Delu, the main accused in the case, and his associate Abul Kalam on Wednesday.

Public Prosecutor Mamunur Rashid Lavlu read out the charges in presence of the accused.

The accused pleaded them not guilty. No lawyer stood for the accused in the courtroom.

Earlier, miscreants assaulted a woman after stripping her naked in her house at Ekhlaspur in Begumganj Upazila of the district on September 2, 2020.

They also filmed the act in a mobile phone and circulated on the social media that sparked national outcry.

Later, the victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident accusing nine people.

One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the other under the Pornography Control

Act.

















