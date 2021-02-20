A Samad

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Freedom Fighter (FF) A Samad died of heart failure at his residence in Gomostapur Upazila of the district at around 12:30am on Friday. He was 68.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Rohanpur Yusuf Ali Government College Field in the morning.

Later, he was buried with state honour at Jali Bagan Graveyard in Rohanpur Municipality. He left wife, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Kalam Nesa

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Kalam Nesa, mother of Hazirhat Upakul Government College Lecturer Md Jahangir Alam, died of old age complications in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday dawn. She was 100.

After her namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at the family graveyard in Char Falkon Jajira area in the morning.

She left husband, four sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.



Rokeya Begum

BARISHAL: Mossammat Rokeya Begum, wife of former lawmaker late adv Golam Ahad Chowdury and mother of Barishal City Unit Awami League former president Adv Golam Abbas Chowdury, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 10:45pm on Wednesday. She was 87.

She had been suffering from old age complications.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on SCGM School Field at Bogura Road area on Thursday noon.

Later, she was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.

She left six sons, two daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.















