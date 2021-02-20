Pirojpur police set up device to control terrorism

PIROJPUR, Feb 19: District police have installed close circuit (CC) cameras in the district headquarters recently in order to monitor important institutions, financial institutions, academic institutions, and all turning points in the town.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Haitaul Islam Khan said, surveillance tools have been set up in the district headquarters to control violence, terrorism and anti-social activities with rapid preventive measures.

Additional SP (Crime & Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain said, drug paddlers and their movement, road traffic system and accident will be monitored.

Necessary measures will be taken to reduce criminal activities, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Nurul Islam said, "We are getting benefits of setting up the cameras. Eve-teasing, minor gangs, hi-speed motor cycle will be brought under the drive."

Already, at least 120 cameras have been installed in every entry and exits points, he added.

One guardian Md. Shafiqul Azam said, few people know that cameras are monitoring illegal acts, drug taking and other punishable offences.

Drastic action is needed against drug paddlers and criminal activities to

ensure law and order, he suggested.

One retired teacher Khaleda Akter Hena appreciated the camera-based monitoring. She said, "Women safety should be ensured outside."











