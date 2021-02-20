4 ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two schoolgirls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Bogura, Natore and Bhola, in four days.

LAXMIPUR: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Lima Akhter Rina was the wife Sumon Uddin, a resident of Charlaxmi Village under Chargazi Union in the upazila. The couple lived in a rented house in Borokheri area in the upazila.

Local sources said Lima committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room at around 1:00am.

Being informed, police recovered the hanging body from the house and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Rumi Khatun, 15, a ninth grader at Bhatra Khan Chowdhury High School, was the daughter of Raihan Ali of Kamalkuri Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rumi Khatun took poisonous tablet in the house at around 9:30am while her family members were unaware about it.

Later, she was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Rumi died in the evening while undergoing treatment.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Fatema Akhter Hena, 9, was a fourth grader at Kumarkhali Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Md Fazal Ali of Kumarkhali Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Fatema hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A construction worker reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Md Zakir Hossain, 26, was the son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Ward No. 1 Sadhugo Bari area under Lalmohan Municipality.

The deceased's family sources said Zakir hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Later, the family members spotted his hanging body on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









