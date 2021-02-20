Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

4 ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

Four people including two schoolgirls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Bogura, Natore and Bhola, in four days.
LAXMIPUR: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Lima Akhter Rina was the wife Sumon Uddin, a resident of Charlaxmi Village under Chargazi Union in the upazila. The couple lived in a rented house in Borokheri area in the upazila.
Local sources said Lima committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room at around 1:00am.
Being informed, police recovered the hanging body from the house and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Rumi Khatun, 15, a ninth grader at Bhatra Khan Chowdhury High School, was the daughter of Raihan Ali of Kamalkuri Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Rumi Khatun took poisonous tablet in the house at around 9:30am while her family members were unaware about it.
Later, she was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Rumi died in the evening while undergoing treatment.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Fatema Akhter Hena, 9, was a fourth grader at Kumarkhali Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Md Fazal Ali of Kumarkhali Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Fatema hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon out of huff with her mother.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A construction worker reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Md Zakir Hossain, 26, was the son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Ward No. 1 Sadhugo Bari area under Lalmohan Municipality.
The deceased's family sources said Zakir hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.
Later, the family members spotted his hanging body on Wednesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Man sent to jail for raping housewife
Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft