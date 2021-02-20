Transgender people in Rangpur suffer for lack of abode, job



The photo shows some transgender people in a group discussion. photo: observer

A total of 370 transgender people have been living in Rangpur for a long time with social inequalities. They are detached from their families; they are destitute and untouchable. They are locally called 'Hizra' or 'Chhakka'.

According to Third Gender Development Agency, which are working for justice and rights of transgender people, these underprivileged people grew in negligence from childhood both in the family and in the society.

A group leader of them, Anwarul Islam Rana said, "We are not allowed in our family. We don't get house on rent even. We do not have work. We heard about government allowance for the third generation. But only two members in Rangupur get allowance. It is Tk 600. At least age of 50 is required to get this allowance. But most of us die before 50."

"We want to get accommodation and work from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under whose leadership the country is going ahead," he said.

A total of 46 third gender members are living in a tin-shed house of three rooms in Noorpur area of Rangpur District. "It is difficult for us to have a house for living; whenever we get any house, we might receive notice of leaving from the owner anytime," said Sonali, one of them. She was echoed by others.

Another person, Munni said, "As we don't have any employment, we are to seek assistance from people in road or others. We want to live like all."

Eti said, "I can't go to my parents. Social people abuse them for me. My younger sister with her baby has been abandoned by her husband five years back. Her offence is 'I am Hizra'."

Eti was born in Kurigram. But she has to live in a rented room at Mithapukur in Rangpur as she is transgender. She demanded at least a small shelter house.

Popi Sarkar, 16, is a student of HSC second year in Balarhat Adarsha Degree College. It is his group name. He is living in mess. His father is bearing his education expense. "Society does not see us in good eye. We don't have employment. I don't know what I'ill do after learning education," he added.

Another member Sakib said, "There is law against eve-teasing. But we are always being teased."

Human rights activist Fakhrul Anam Benzu said, the third gender people are lagging behind due to social negligence and avoidance.

They are still living a floating life; the country has yet to create right employment for them, he maintained.

If they are provided with accommodation and employment they will not be burden; rather they will expedite development of the national economy, he further said.

When asked whether there has allocation of Prime Minister' houses for the third gender, Deputy Commissioner in Rangpur Asif Ahsan said, the third gender people are also in the priority list of the Prime Minister.

He further said most of the third gender people are living in the city corporation area; if any Khas land is found, Ashrayan Project will be developed for them.

If enough land is found, it will be possible to make Ashrayan for 100 transgender people in the municipality area, he added.

He also informed, UNOs in the upazilas have been asked to raise Ashrayan for the transgender people on the Khash land if found.



















