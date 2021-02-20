Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Transgender people in Rangpur suffer for lack of abode, job

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Laboni  Yeasmin

The photo shows some transgender people in a group discussion. photo: observer

The photo shows some transgender people in a group discussion. photo: observer

RANGPUR, Feb 19: Third gender people in the district are passing an inhuman life.
A total of 370 transgender people have been living in Rangpur for a long time with social inequalities. They are detached from their families; they are destitute and untouchable.  They are locally called 'Hizra' or 'Chhakka'.
According to Third Gender Development Agency, which are working for justice  and rights  of transgender people, these underprivileged people grew in negligence from childhood both in the family and in the society.
A group leader of them, Anwarul Islam Rana said, "We are not allowed in our family. We don't get house on rent even. We do not have work. We heard about government allowance for the third generation. But only two members in Rangupur get allowance. It is Tk 600. At least age of 50 is required to get this allowance. But most of us die before 50."  
"We want to get accommodation and work from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under whose leadership the country is going ahead," he said.
A total of 46 third gender members are living in a tin-shed house of three rooms in Noorpur area of Rangpur District. "It is difficult for us to have a house for living; whenever we get any house, we might receive notice of leaving from the owner anytime," said Sonali, one of them. She was echoed by others.
Another person, Munni said, "As we don't have any employment, we are to seek assistance from people in road or others. We want to live like all."  
Eti said, "I can't go to my parents. Social people abuse them for me. My younger sister with her baby has been abandoned by her husband five years back. Her offence is 'I am Hizra'."
Eti was born in Kurigram. But she has to live in a rented room at Mithapukur in Rangpur as she is transgender. She demanded at least a small shelter house.
Popi Sarkar, 16, is a student of HSC second year in Balarhat Adarsha Degree College. It is his group name. He is living in mess. His father is bearing his education expense. "Society does not see us in good eye. We don't have employment. I don't know what I'ill do after learning education," he added.
Another member Sakib said, "There is law against eve-teasing. But we are always being teased."
Human rights activist Fakhrul Anam Benzu said, the third gender people are lagging behind due to social negligence and avoidance.
They are still living a floating life; the country has yet to create right employment for them, he maintained.
If they are provided with accommodation and employment they will not be burden; rather they will expedite development of the national economy, he further said.
When asked whether there has allocation of Prime Minister' houses for the third gender, Deputy Commissioner in Rangpur Asif Ahsan said, the third gender people are also in the priority list of the Prime Minister.
He further said most of the third gender people are living in the city corporation area; if any Khas land is found, Ashrayan Project will be developed for them.
If enough land is found, it will be possible to make Ashrayan for 100 transgender people in the municipality area, he added.  
He also informed, UNOs in the upazilas have been asked to raise Ashrayan for the transgender people on the Khash land if found.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Man sent to jail for raping housewife
Groundnut farming increases in Rajshahi
Construction worker electrocuted at Fulbari
Seven killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
37 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Four found dead in four districts
Man sued for raping minor girl at Atrai


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft