Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:05 PM
Letter To the Editor

Be aware of fraudsters

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Nowadays, mobile banking has become a very popular form of exchanging money. With the growth of this banking system, some miscreants are taking benefits of loopholes of the system. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the opportunity of unaware people. They are stealing money from customer by adopting different strategies at different times.

Usually fraudsters, in the guise of bKash employee, inform a customer that all the 'personal bKash accounts' have been closed to prevent illegal financial transactions. If there is any money in the account, you can no longer withdraw it.  Now, for the convenience of the customers, they are working to reactivate the account by matching the customer information by phone. At this stage they give the customer a code number and say and ask to dial. If the customer so, he will see the information about the account closure. The fraudster group then wants to know the password of the customer.

It is often seen that when customers do not want to give password, they become a little more tactful and ask to add a selected digit to bkash PIN number. Customers can easily retrieve the secret PIN number whenever they add. In this way, the fraudsters are stealing money. Common people should be aware about the issue and authorities should take preventive measures.

Farhana Yasmin
Barisal University



