

Freedom of expression: Ensure justice



However, through various social media, 'Abhijit Roy' is being accused of insulting religion and insulting the prophets and messengers. Therefore, the common people of the country are expressing concern about how stable the country will remain after implementing the punishment. The constitution of 1972 declared Bangladesh as a secular country. Although the policy of 'secularism' was abolished in the 5th amendment of the constitution, it was re-incorporated in 2011 after the 15th amendment.



So people of all faiths, religions, and moralities will live together in this country with equal rights, the state will not give priority to anyone and no one will be discriminated against. Many express adherence to atheism, and gradually they start talking about Islam, Allah, and the Prophets. Being an atheist is never a sin, but spreading religious hatred, insulting the prophets and messengers outraged the scholars and the religious class. The tragic thing is that during this period, especially in 2015, there were frequent attacks on these bloggers.



'Rajiv Haider' was killed by militants on February 15, 2013, on his way back from the book fair. The militants of the Ansarullah team later claimed commitment for the allegation that 'Rajib' used to insult the prophets and messengers. He used to make tricks in the name of Islam. Abhijit Roy, Wasiur Rahman, Ananta Vijay, and Niladri Chattopadhyay were killed on charges of insulting religion.



Since then, there has been a debate in the country through various blogs and social media about insulting freedom of speech and religion. It is worth mentioning that one of the demands of the 'Hifazat-e-Islam' movement in 2013 was to pass and enforce the law of 'blasphemy' in the country, but Sheikh Hasina's government rejected this demand, saying that there are enough laws against blasphemy in Bangladesh.



According to a 2016 survey by On International Religious Freedom, there are blasphemy laws in 71 countries around the world. Under this law, in some countries, the maximum punishment for 'blasphemy' is death. According to the Library of Congress in the United States, religious blasphemy is considered a serious crime in 77 countries. Let us see what the law of Bangladesh says about freedom of speech and insult of religion.



Article 39 of the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees freedom of speech for all irrespective of religion, caste, creed, and ethnicity, but this freedom is not free and unlimited. Under section 295 (a) of the Bangladesh Penal Code 180, intentionally hurting the religious feelings of any citizen of the country orally, in writing, or in any other way will be considered as a religious insult. The punishment is 2 years imprisonment or fine or both.



The reason for concern of the people of all religions is that despite all these laws, religion is still being insulted in Bangladesh. Temples are being set on fire, Hindu deities and prophets of Islam are being insulted--despite taking action against them. As a result, various religious extremist groups are emerging and religious terrorism is spreading. Consequently, bloggers are being killed by these terrorists.



The state has failed to protect people's freedom of speech. Bloggers, on the other hand, have been committing blasphemous activities. I would like to say that, in some extent, the state has not been able to protect the religious rights of the people; and some people have recklessly taken the law into their own hands and punished the alleged person. Now the responsibility of the state is to punish the terrorists as well as to bring all the people to book those spread religious hatred in the country in the name of freedom of speech.



I think if the state had taken the right action against them at the right time, religious militancy would not have arisen today and bloggers would not have lost their lives. So now is the time to punish terrorists as well as to speak out against those who insult religion. Simultaneously authorities should ensure that everyone can exercise the right to speak.

The writer is a student of law University of Chittagong

















