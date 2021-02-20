

Unholy nexus of human traffickers exposed



However, the social media once again played a critical role in exposing the unholy nexus. According to officials of the Trafficking in Human Being (THB) Squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a UK and a Bangladeshi citizen allegedly allured the woman with a life in the United Kingdom. The woman gave in and provided the traffickers with a passport size photo of hers, admitting in a case filed later on.



The member of the syndicate in the UK then sent another fellow citizen to Bangladesh with a British passport on February 8, 2019. The passport had the photo of the woman and mentioned Rubina Khatun as her name. The woman's name has been found to be fake.



However, the officials said the passport had an entry into Bangladesh seal stamped at Osmani International Airport even though none was the bearer of that passport. The million dollar question, however, how was the passport stamped in the first place with or without the mandatory photograph taken at the immigration point?



This surely could not have happened without direct involvement of immigration police. More to it, the UK citizen of the syndicate had arrived and also accompanied the woman flying to the UK without any problem, but the Heathrow immigration authorities immediately identified her fake passport and deposed her out in the very next flight bound for Dhaka.



According to a CID high-up, a number of unscrupulous immigration officers have already been identified, but that's not enough. We believe, they must be exposed and face music for taking part in organised human trafficking. It is time to place all immigration officers under the scanner. The incident of human trafficking nexus exposed at Sylhet airport is merely the tip of the iceberg, there are enough reasons to believe that organised human trafficking, involving syndicates and immigration officers have been going on for quite some time.



We advise our intelligence community to team up with immigration authorities of other countries, especially Middle East countries where the rate of human trafficking from Bangladesh is higher. Therefore, pinpoint the unholy nexus and take punitive measures against the culprit immigration officers at home.



