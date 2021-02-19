Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Univs asked to include flute as subject

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Flute, a windpipe musical instrument, will be introduced as a subject in the music departments of the Faculty of Fine Arts in the university.
The Ministry of Education has recently directed the University Grants Commission to take immediate steps in this regard.
Recently, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Nur E Alam signed the directive.
According to the directive, all public and private universities in the country are requested to include flute as a subject in the music department of the faculty of fine arts. In this regard, it was requested to take necessary steps as per rules.
Earlier, a cultural figure, Uttam Kumar Chakraborty, signed a written application to Education Minister Dipu Moni to preserve the tradition of flute playing.  
In the application, he said the flute is one of the six hundred types of musical instruments of the Bengalis. In this subcontinent it is known as flute (Bashri).
Minister Dipu Moni directed the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department to take immediate action on the issue.  
In this context, the Ministry of Education has directed to include the subject of flute in the Faculty of Fine Arts in public and private universities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Univs asked to include flute as subject
Metro rail, Matarbari deep seaport to change face of BD: Japan envoy
Dhaka North City Corporation officials accompanied by executive Magistrates
HC summons Dr Yunus, MD of GT
130 countries yet to get covid vaccine: UN chief
Cop held by BSF handed over to BGB
Court order on case against 4 Al Jazeera men on Feb 23
All three-wheelers to come under purview of registration


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft