Univs asked to include flute as subject

Flute, a windpipe musical instrument, will be introduced as a subject in the music departments of the Faculty of Fine Arts in the university.

The Ministry of Education has recently directed the University Grants Commission to take immediate steps in this regard.

Recently, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Nur E Alam signed the directive.

According to the directive, all public and private universities in the country are requested to include flute as a subject in the music department of the faculty of fine arts. In this regard, it was requested to take necessary steps as per rules.

Earlier, a cultural figure, Uttam Kumar Chakraborty, signed a written application to Education Minister Dipu Moni to preserve the tradition of flute playing.

In the application, he said the flute is one of the six hundred types of musical instruments of the Bengalis. In this subcontinent it is known as flute (Bashri).

Minister Dipu Moni directed the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department to take immediate action on the issue.

In this context, the Ministry of Education has directed to include the subject of flute in the Faculty of Fine Arts in public and private universities.