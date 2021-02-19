Video
Metro rail, Matarbari deep seaport to change face of BD: Japan envoy

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki has said Bangladesh and Japan are currently focusing more on infrastructure development and business partnership under the "BIG-B" initiative.
He made remarks at a lecture series while describing the friendship and partnership between Japan and Bangladesh in a number of areas including Matarbari deep sea-port, Dhaka Metro and Terminal 3 of Dhaka Airport.
Once completed, the Ambassador said, these mega-infrastructures will change the face of the country and would have positive impact     on the future of Bangladesh as well as the landscape of Japan-Bangladesh relations.
In parallel to these business and economic partnership, it is also important to foster mutual understanding and academic interactions, he said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan and the East Asia Study Center, Dhaka University jointly launched two-session online lecture series titled "Japan Lecture Series" on Wednesday.
"I hope this Japan Lecture Series will be able to contribute to the deepening of the mutual understanding of people of Japan and Bangladesh," the Ambassador said.
"This year we'll celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh. The following year, 2022, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh. It's my earnest hope that the interactions between our two countries will be enhanced in these milestone years."
After the speech of Ambassador Naoki, Professor Ohashi Masaaki of University of the Sacred Heart, Japan gave a lecture titled "NGOs for International Cooperation in Japan and its Relations with the Japan Government and Academia".
More than 100 people, including students and faculty members of Dhaka University, participated in this online seminar live.
In the second session of the series which is scheduled for Feb 25 from 10:30am to 12pm, Professor Oiwa Takaaki of JICA Research Institute will give a lecture titled "Deconstruction of Regions: The Emerging Role of Subregional Cooperation in Asia".
The second session will also be available online for anyone through Facebook live.    -UNB


