HC summons Dr Yunus, MD of GT

The High Court on Thursday summoned Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus and the Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Ashraful Hassan for not complying with its directive issued on December 6 last year.The court asked Dr Yunus and Ashraful Hassan to appear before it at 11:00am on March 16.

Earlier, on December 6 in 2020, the HC had directed them to reinstate 38 terminated workers of the telecom company.

The court also issued a rule to explain why contempt proceedings would not be drawn against them and why they would not be punished for contempt of court.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mubibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order after hearing on a contempt petition filed by Md Kamruzzaman, a terminated worker of Grameen Telecom.

Adv Md Yousuf Ali appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State.

On December 6, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim directed the Grameen Telecom authorities to reinstate 38 workers of the company.

But the contemnor did not comply with the HC order although two months have already passed. Therefore, the writ petitioner filed a contempt of court plea with the HC seeking necessary directives.

Earlier on October 25, Md Ashraful Hasan, Managing Director of the Grameen Telecom issued a suspension order that sacked a total of 99 employees of the company including the petitioner centring union activities.

Grameen Telecom is an initiative of Dr Yunus, was established on October 16 in 1995, and the company is 34.20 per cent shareholder in the country's largest mobile phone operator Grameen Phone.





