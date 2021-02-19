Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Contempt Charges

HC summons Dr Yunus, MD of GT

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday summoned Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus and the Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Ashraful Hassan for not complying with its directive issued on December 6 last year.The court asked Dr Yunus and Ashraful Hassan to appear before it at 11:00am on March 16.
Earlier, on December 6 in 2020, the HC had directed them to reinstate 38 terminated workers of the telecom company.
The court also issued a rule to explain why contempt proceedings would not be drawn against them and why they would not be punished for contempt of court.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mubibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order after hearing on a contempt petition filed by Md Kamruzzaman, a terminated worker of Grameen Telecom.
Adv Md Yousuf Ali appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State.
On December 6, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim directed the Grameen Telecom authorities to reinstate 38 workers of the company.
But the contemnor did not comply with the HC order although two months have already passed. Therefore, the writ petitioner filed a contempt of court plea with the HC seeking necessary directives.
Earlier on October 25, Md Ashraful Hasan, Managing Director of the Grameen Telecom issued a suspension order that sacked a total of 99 employees of the company including the petitioner centring union activities.
Grameen Telecom is an initiative of Dr Yunus, was established on October 16 in 1995, and the company is 34.20 per cent shareholder in the country's largest mobile phone operator Grameen Phone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Univs asked to include flute as subject
Metro rail, Matarbari deep seaport to change face of BD: Japan envoy
Dhaka North City Corporation officials accompanied by executive Magistrates
HC summons Dr Yunus, MD of GT
130 countries yet to get covid vaccine: UN chief
Cop held by BSF handed over to BGB
Court order on case against 4 Al Jazeera men on Feb 23
All three-wheelers to come under purview of registration


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft