Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:53 AM
Cop held by BSF handed over to BGB

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over Omar Faruque, a constable of Panchagarh Police lines, to BGB on Monday evening.
Omar was held from Ghagra border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila by BSF on Sunday evening for trespassing into India.  
On Monday night police Sub-Inspector Mostafijur
Rahman filed a case with Panchagarh Police Station accusing four, including Mosharaf Hossain, an  Assistant Sub-Inspector, Omar Faruque, a constable, and two civilians - drug dealers Masud Rana and Amirul Islam of Panchagarh Sadar upazila. Officer-in-Charge of the Sadar Thana Jamal Hossain confirmed about the case against Omar and three others.
A Panchagarh court on Tuesday sent two policemen to jail in the case filed for illegally entering India.
Chief Judicial Magistrate of Panchagarh Humayun Kabir passed the order after police produced them before the court.  Constable Omar Faruque was handed over to BGB on Monday through a flag meeting between BSF and BGB.
BGB 56 Battalion Commander Lt Col Abdullah Al Mamun said they brought back police constable Omar after a flag meeting, and handed him over to the police.
Police will take action against the police constable after departmental investigation, according to police administration.



